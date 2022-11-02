Last-minute talks still ongoing over Ekurhuleni mayoral seat, says ActionSA

ActionSA says horse-trading in the City of Ekurhuleni is still continuing, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) under pressure to make concessions to coalition partners amid its bid to reclaim the mayoral seat.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA says horse-trading in the City of Ekurhuleni is still continuing, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) under pressure to make concessions to coalition partners amid its bid to reclaim the mayoral seat.

Last week, the DA’s Tania Campbell was removed from the mayoral office following an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.

One hundred of the city’s 235 councillors supported a motion of no confidence against her, while 93 voted for her to stay.

The EFF, who are seen as kingmakers, abstained.

ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi said that the DA still had a chance to get back into office.

"We believe it's not over. Last-minute conversations are still ongoing. I think we left it bit late but we are hopeful. The DA must just come to the party," Baloyi said.