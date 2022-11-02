Kolbe to debut as a full-back for South Africa against Ireland

The versatile Toulon star has made his 20 previous appearance for the Rugby World Cup title-holders on the right wing, but an embarrassment of riches in that position triggered the switch.

DUBLIN - Winger Cheslin Kolbe will debut as a full-back for South Africa after being recalled for an Autumn Nations Series Test against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

"We think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback," said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"He was sidelined after breaking his jaw against Wales, but played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning, and we are confident he will step up to the challenge.

"Cheslin has delivered star performances for his club in France at fly-half, so he will slot in as a back-up in that role if necessary."

Kurt-Lee Arendse will wear the No. 14 shirt as Nienaber made three changes to the team that started a 38-21 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina in Durban two months ago.

Kolbe, who missed the Rugby Championship because of the jaw injury, replaces Willie le Roux, who is now on the bench.

Arendse takes over from injured Canaan Moodie and utility back Damian Willemse comes in at fly-half for Francois Steyn, another Springbok sidelined by injury.

Willemse got the playmaker role because first choice Handre Pollard is recovering from a knee operation and understudy Elton Jantjies lacks game time and is dealing with personal problems.

The pack is unchanged with flanker Siya Kolisi captaining South Africa as they seek to end a two-Test losing streak in Ireland.

There are two changes to the bench from Durban with Le Roux replacing Arendse and Deon Fourie called up in place of veteran Duane Vermeulen, who is being rested and not part of the squad.

Fourie is a precious asset as, like Schalk Brits at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, he can provide cover both as a loose forward and a hooker.



After facing No. 1 ranked Ireland, South Africa face France in Marseille on November 12, Italy in Genoa seven days later and England at Twickenham on November 26.

Team (15-1)

Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux

Coach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA)