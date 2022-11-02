Joburg Water says stage one water restrictions still in force

The water utility says that level one restrictions are to be adhered to every year from 1 September until 31 March.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water says that although reservoirs have filled with up to 60% capacity across Gauteng, stage one water restrictions still apply.

The utility had announced that stage two restrictions were being lifted.

The water utility says that level one restrictions are to be adhered to every year from 1 September until 31 March.

This is to ensure that water systems stay stable during the summer heat.

Joburg Water's Puleng Mopeli: "Joburg Water will continue to encourage Joburgers to reduce consumption, observe level one water restrictions which prohibit the use of hosepipes between 6am and 6pm. In addition, the washing of paved areas and driveways using hosepipes is also prohibited."