GP police discover 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in Krugersdorp

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police discovered 19 bodies - believed to be those of illegal miners - at an active mine in Krugersdorp on Wednesday.

Officers said the bodies were moved to the mine from another location.

It's unclear how the alleged illegal miners widely known as “zama zamas” died and police said they didn't suspect any foul play.

The police's Brenda Muridili explained: “On the second of November 2022, at about 15h00 members from SAPS [South African Police Service] Krugersdorp responded to a call following the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners.

“All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene and an inquest docket has been registered for further information.”

Three months ago, Police Minister Bheki Cele sent a joint team of law enforcement officials to Krugersdorp to crack down on illegal mining.

This was triggered by the rape of eight women at a disused mine in July while filming a music video.