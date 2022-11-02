Fresh on the heels of making history, Taylor Swift announces tour after 4 years

Taylor Swift "feels like the luckiest person alive".

JOHANNESBURG - On Tuesday, 1 November 2022, Taylor Swift made history when she dominated the Billboard 100 top 10 with her tenth studio albumMidnights.

Not long thereafter, she took to Twitter to announce her upcoming tour titled 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).'

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!). The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" she wrote on social media.

She wrote: “Feeling like the luckiest person alive."

The Blank Space hitmaker said artists that will join her on tour included Paramore, Beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers - among others.

The tour will start on 18 March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona and end on 5 August 2023 in Los Angeles.