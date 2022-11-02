Eskom board actively involved in addressing utility's issues, Makwana tells MPs Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana gave MPs an overview of work the new board has undertaken since assuming office in October. Eskom

Mpho Makwana CAPE TOWN - Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, has assured Parliament that the new board was actively involved in addressing challenges faced by the power utility. The state power company’s board and executive members are on Wednesday appearing before a joint meeting of Parliament’s public enterprises and mineral resources and energy portfolio committees. Board Chairperson, Mpho Makwana, we have created a new committee (BOPC) Business Operational Performance Committee, chaired by Mteto Nyato, to ensure as the board we will be able to zoom in specifically into all the critical challenges that are challenging Eskom to deliver on EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2022

This engagement follows months of South Africans experiencing fluctuating levels of power cuts.

The power company’s board will also update the committees on the energy crisis as well as issues relating to Koeberg nuclear power plant.

Makwana gave MPs an overview of the work the new board has undertaken since assuming office in October.

"We have taken the role with what we hope is the seriousness that it deserves. We have also taken our responsibility in ensuring that we are as actively engaged with the challenges that the country expects us to resolve," Makwana said.

Public enterprises portfolio committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, has highlighted the importance of the meeting to get an update from the board's efforts to stabilise Eskom.

"We appreciate the fact that there is a new board to reinforce the work that has been done to have a stable executive and we have been having a very weak board not performing according to its challenges. We felt, therefore, with my colleague, let's take this opportunity to engage them."