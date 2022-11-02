Ekurhuleni Municipality expected to elect new mayor at special council meeting

Last week, Tania Campbell was voted out as mayor through an African National Congress (ANC)-sponsored motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Municipality will be electing a new executive mayor on Wednesday during a special council meeting.

In line with council regulations, a mayoral election needed to take place within seven days.

After eleven months of the Democratic Alliance (DA)-headed multi-party coalition in Ekurhuleni, a new government is expected to take over the reins.

Over the past week, the Gauteng ANC has been in talks with the smaller parties that supported their ousting of Campbell.

The ANC and the smaller parties in Ekurhuleni are already moving to remove the Speaker and the whip of council, who are both DA members.

NFP councillor, Siphumelela Ntombela, said that it would be difficult for the incoming administration to implement their policies without controlling the top three critical positions in council.

"As we advocate for a stable government, we hope a totally new administration will come and lead the municipality so that services are delivered to our communities."

The vote for the new mayor will take place on Wednesday morning at the OR Tambo government precinct in Germiston.