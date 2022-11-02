Deadly KZN N3 pile-up may have been cause by truck's brake failure - officials

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in the multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal officials say the accident that saw a truck plough into several cars on the N3 highway near the Marianhill Toll Plaza, may have been caused by brake failure.

It's understood a truck driver lost control before crashing into several vehicles on the east-bound lane.

One car was swept under the truck, trapping four occupants.

KZN Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane: "We've once again, as a province, recorded another fatal truck accident where a run-away truck, which according to the preliminary report, experienced brake failure. The accident resulted in a pile-up of 15 vehicles."

Ncalane says this is the latest in a series of fatal truck crashes in the province that have once again highlighted the need for regulations to be enforced on the country's roads.