De Ruyter: Eskom overspent by R6.7bn on diesel between Jan and Sept

The power utility’s chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter told members of Parliament (MPs) that they overspent by R6.7 billion between the start of the year and the end of September.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said on Wednesday its high diesel consumption for the year so far was necessary to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

De Ruyter who was joined by some of Eskom’s board members presented their plans to improve the country’s energy security to a joint meeting of Parliament’s public enterprises and mineral resources and energy committee.

The budget to run Eskom’s open-cycle gas turbines is R2.6 billion, while the company’s actual spending for the year until September is R9.3 billion.

De Ruyter stressed that these costs would have to be recovered from savings elsewhere in the business.

De Ruyter said the globally escalating cost of diesel further exacerbated the situation: “The projections for the full year range between R12 billion and R14 billion. This creates a significant risk to our liquidity because Eskom has to pay for the diesel. We cannot recover it in the tariff and it also doesn’t allow it.”

Eskom said it’s in dispute with the South African Revenue Service over an outstanding diesel purchase rebate to the tune of R4.5 billion.

The utility is also owed R53 billion in municipal debt.