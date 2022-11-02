DA confident Campbell will be re-elected as Ekurhuleni mayor

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said that while they believed they had a strong chance to win back the city, they were anxious about the direction the EFF could take on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - As councillors in Ekurhuleni prepare to elect a new mayor on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was fairly confident that Tania Campbell would be re-elected back into office, with a very slim margin expected in the vote.

The DA-led multi-party coalition in the metro took a knock last week when Campbell was ousted following an African National Congress (ANC)-sponsored motion of no confidence.

The party said that it was now pinning its hopes on various parties represented in council to back Campbell following negotiations that commenced immediately after her removal.

But this looks set to come down to who the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will vote for or whether they abstain.

Campbell was removed as Ekurhuleni mayor after 100 of the city’s 235 councillors voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against her.

Ninety-three councillors had supported her to continue in the position.

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said that while they believed they had a strong chance to win back the city, they were anxious about the direction the EFF could take on Wednesday.

"We are fairly confident but if the ANC and EFF make a deal, the numbers unfortunately will be against us," Nel said.

However, the EFF, which are seen as kingmakers in the city say they are yet to make a decision.

While multiple reports suggest that the ANC will put forward the name of Mzwandile Masina for the top position, the party’s provincial secretary, Thembinkosi Nciza, told Eyewitness News that they were still deliberating.