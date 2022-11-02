CSA appoints Maketa to take charge of Proteas for Australia Test series

Malibongwe Maketa is familiar with the senior national team environment after serving as assistant head coach to the Proteas from 2017-2019. He was also brought in as a consultant during the recent tour of England in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has appointed South Africa A and National Academy coach Malibongwe Maketa as the Proteas interim head coach for the Proteas’ three-match Test tour of Australia in December.

The 42-year-old Maketa steps into the role after Mark Boucher announced his decision to step down after the T20 World Cup currently taking place in Australia.

Maketa is familiar with the senior national team environment after serving as assistant head coach to the Proteas from 2017-2019. He was also brought in as a consultant during the recent tour of England in August.

"Malibongwe has earned respect and acclaim as a coach and a leader. This interim appointment is in recognition of his ability to ingratiate himself into any system and assure continuity. As no stranger to the Proteas setup, I am confident that he will acquit himself well and hit the ground running," CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said

Maketa will take charge of the Test squad from December until early January as they prepare to face Australia in their penultimate series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). South Africa find themselves placed second on the table behind Australia following two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe has no doubt that Maketa will give a good account of himself in the position at such a crucial time for the Test team.

“Mali knows most of the players well; they know him too; and with such a short time between now and the tour, we as Cricket South Africa felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series for the Proteas," Nkwe said.

South Africa Test Tour to Australia Fixtures

First Test: 17 – 21 December 2022

Australia vs South Africa – The Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test: 26 – 30 December 2022

Australia vs South Africa – MCG, Melbourne

Third Test: 4 – 8 January 2023

Australia vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney