'Cash-strapped Tongaat Hulett puts over 14,000 jobs on the line'

The company admitted to financial distress last week and said that it would be beginning a voluntary business rescue process.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cane Growers Association (SACGA) said on Wednesday nearly 15,000 jobs hang in the balance as company Tongaat Hulett Limited missed its deadline to pay them.

The association said the company was supposed to pay R400 million to farmers for a sugarcane delivery that was made in September.

A crisis is looming in the sugar industry as the company that's over a century old, deals with financial challenges.

Tongaat Hullet Limited currently has R5 billion worth of debt, which includes millions owed to farmers.

SACGA said this would have adverse effects on the small communities in KwaZulu-Natal whose livelihoods are dependent on farming.

The association's chairperson Andrew Russel said: “We must find a way to assist the 4,300 growers affected and the 14,600 jobs that are now at risk.”

While the company has gone into business rescue in South Africa, it said operations in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique were running smoothly.