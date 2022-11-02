Attempts to elect new mayor in Ekurhuleni unsuccessful

Proceedings halted earlier, with the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters holding deliberations at the sidelines in an attempt to find one another.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni will, in a week's time, elect a new mayor after a special sitting to replace the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was postponed.

Speaker of council Raymond Dlamini confirmed that its sitting had to be abandoned around lunchtime after the African Transformation Movement raised an issue of quorum.

This is in relation to the number of councilors who were in attendance for the election of a new mayor.

Several parties had left the chamber for caucuses, with the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believed to have reached a deadlock over who to support as Tanya Campbell’s replacement after she was ousted last week through a motion of no confidence.

The Ekurhuleni council's whip Khetha Shandu said he and Dlamini agree on the interpretation of rule 42 sub-section 1 of the Municipal Structures Act.

Eyewitness News understands the ANC was expected to back the EFF's provincial chair Nkululeko Dunga to become the metro's new mayor. However, it seems the two have not been able to reach an agreement.

While ANC regional chair and former mayor Mzwandile Masina removed himself from the race, it's understood some of his party members refused to back an EFF takeover of the city.