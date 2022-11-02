ANC chair Lesufi arrives in Ekurhuleni as parties deliberate on next mayor

Eyewitness News understands the two political parties are trying to find one another, with the ANC struggling to convince some of its councillors to back the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga, as Tania Campbell's replacement.

JOHANNESBURG/EKURHULENI - As the question of who will become the next Ekurhuleni mayor remains unanswered, African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi arrived at the Ekurhuleni council chambers on Wednesday and met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivhambu.

Campbell was ousted last week through a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC.

It’s understood the former mayor and current ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina was advised against standing for re-election.

Wednesday’s outcomes are likely to have an impact on Joburg when the ANC attempts to reclaim control of the city.

An extraordinary council meeting in Germiston was delayed, with insiders suggesting that some ANC councillors were opposed to the election of Dunga in exchange for the red berets' support in Johannesburg.

On ANC members opposed to him getting into the Ekurhuleni mayoral office, Dunga said: “The ANC has a bunch of self-obsessed individuals who camouflage as revolutionaries and all they do is to continue to enhance themselves for their own personal gratification.”

At the same time, cranks between the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA were beginning to surface with the latter saying it's opposed to the former insisting that Campbell should be re-elected as mayor.

Thlogi Moseki, ActionSA's caucus leader in Ekurhuleni said: “We are now getting arrogance from them where they want to field the same candidate who was voted out and that’s not going to happen.”

Councillors adjourned for lunch with the nomination and voting process expected to take place afterwards.