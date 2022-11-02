Alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist admits to 90 counts of rape

Phakathi allegedly terrorised the Ekurhuleni area, raping several women and children in their homes and some while walking in public spaces.

JOHANNESBURG - While the presidential gender-based violence summit runs for a second day, alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has admitted to a nine-year reign of terror, including 90 counts of rape with his youngest victim being just nine years old.

He was arrested in March last year and was shot in the leg while running away from police.

His leg has since been amputated.

Phakathi walked up the stairs from the holding cells into the courtroom on Wednesday morning while limping on crutches.

He initially faced 203 charges but the State has since reduced them to 148 after it withdrew 55 minor charges.

On Tuesday, Phakathi pleaded guilty to all 148 charges against him and on Wednesday, his legal representative Advocate Letau Kgokane went on to read a detailed statement in which he admitted to all the crimes.

He gave graphic details of how he attacked his victims, many of whom were just teenagers, doing chores such as washing the dishes and hanging the laundry.

The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday for judgment.