[VIDEO] Cars and trucks collided, killing four and injuring several others

Cars and trucks collided, killing four and injuring several others Six cars and four trucks were involved in a collision. JOHANNESBURG - A collision on the N3 eastbound before the Marianhill Toll Plaza, Durban, prompted medical assistance on Tuesday morning. Six cars and four trucks were involved in a collision. KZN - N3 East (Update): #TruckCrash multi trucks and vehicles before Mariannhill plaza - reports suggest 4 x Fatalities at the scene pic.twitter.com/41uuT8yJU2 TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) November 1, 2022

In a statement, medics found one of the cars stuck underneath the trailer of a truck, and sadly, all four occupants showed no signs of life and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other casualties who were found on the scene had suffered minor to serious injuries.

The relevant authorities will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.