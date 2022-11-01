Go

[VIDEO] Cars and trucks collided, killing four and injuring several others

Six cars and four trucks were involved in a collision.

Multiple were deceased in a serious collision between vehicles and trucks on the N3 in Marrianhill. Picture credit: ArriveAlive
Multiple were deceased in a serious collision between vehicles and trucks on the N3 in Marrianhill. Picture credit: ArriveAlive
01 November 2022 15:16

JOHANNESBURG - A collision on the N3 eastbound before the Marianhill Toll Plaza, Durban, prompted medical assistance on Tuesday morning.

Six cars and four trucks were involved in a collision.

In a statement, medics found one of the cars stuck underneath the trailer of a truck, and sadly, all four occupants showed no signs of life and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other casualties who were found on the scene had suffered minor to serious injuries.

The relevant authorities will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA