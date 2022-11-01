Takeoff reportedly shot dead in Houston at age 28

He was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos.

JOHANNESBURG - Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, reportedly passed away after an early morning shooting in Houston on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos.

Apparently, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo were playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone started shooting, killing Takeoff.

He is reported to have been pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley just hours before the shooting. The news of his death was received with sadness by friends and fans.