Steve Madden and Bonang bring New York summer to South Africa
The collection will be available online on 6 November and in stores on 7 November.
JOHANNESBURG - Powerhouse fashion brand Steve Madden is collaborating with media personality Bonang Matheba just in time for the festive season.
On Tuesday, Queen B announced the news on social media.
With shoes, handbags, and accessories available in 80 countries, Steve Madden has become a lifestyle brand and destination. For the summer collection, Bonang chose six footwear styles and two handbags that embody the celebratory mood of a South African summer in the style icon's eyes.
Starting on 6 November, the spring and summer collections will be available online as well as in stores. On 7 November, the official launch will take place at Zeitz Mocaa Museum in Cape Town.
