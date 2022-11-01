Go

Steve Madden and Bonang bring New York summer to South Africa

The collection will be available online on 6 November and in stores on 7 November.

Bonang collaborates with Steve Madden. Picture credit: Instagram
01 November 2022 12:50

JOHANNESBURG - Powerhouse fashion brand Steve Madden is collaborating with media personality Bonang Matheba just in time for the festive season.

On Tuesday, Queen B announced the news on social media.

With shoes, handbags, and accessories available in 80 countries, Steve Madden has become a lifestyle brand and destination. For the summer collection, Bonang chose six footwear styles and two handbags that embody the celebratory mood of a South African summer in the style icon's eyes.

Starting on 6 November, the spring and summer collections will be available online as well as in stores. On 7 November, the official launch will take place at Zeitz Mocaa Museum in Cape Town.

Matheba served up a stunning fashion statement at the launch of the new Mercedes-Maybach S680 100 edition. Queen B, who is known to be a glamorous star, nailed her look that evening - from her hair, make-up, jewelry choice, to her outfit.

