Situation at NLC worse than we imagined - Pityana

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) says its now investigating, with the help of the banks, a number of instances of fraud and theft of money going missing after being allocated to various infrastructure projects.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) says it is now investigating, with the help of the banks, a number of instances of fraud and theft of money going missing after being allocated to various infrastructure projects.

The commission says it allocated nearly R65 million to complete several multi-million rand infrastructure projects but they have been left unfinished.

Board chairperson Barney Pityana said that since coming into office two months ago, he had been shocked to see what has happened.

"I find the situation actually worse than we imagined. The problem has been the collapse of control in the organisation and the consequences of that we are dealing with day-by-day," Pityana said.

He said that one such project involved sports clubs in Limpopo, which had received grants, with accounts then emptied.

"Within a day of the deposit of money into those accounts, those accounts were emptied within a day, within hours at times, looted and redirected to the accounts of two people."