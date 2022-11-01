Sarb's Kganyago: Load shedding continues to make job creation more expensive

This comes amid concerns about growing joblessness, with the country's official unemployment rate sitting at 33.9%.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Tuesday said load shedding and higher transport costs continued to make it more expensive to create jobs.

While it is a slight drop from the first quarter statistics, the central bank said it is now at the centre of pressure to adopt a policy mandate to bring down unemployment.

But Kganyago said reviving the economy needs to be a concerted effort involving both monetary and fiscal policy.

He made the comments while delivering a public lecture at the Wits School of Governance in Parktown on Tuesday afternoon.

“Pushing harder on monetary policy is like pushing hard on the accelerator on a curvy, icy road over a mountain.”

Kganyago added that South Africa's policymakers must find more practical solutions to deal with the country's stubbornly high unemployment.