SAPS records shortfall of 87,000 staff members

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has a shortfall of more than 87,000 staff members.

SAPS officials shared the data with the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

SAPS CFO Puleng Dimpane explained police management calculated its ideal staffing requirement through its organisational development office.

Dimpane said 105,935 actual staff were recorded for the 2021/22 financial year, compared to their ideal target of having more than 193,000 officers deployed in communities for SAPS to effectively deal with crime.

“I am seeing the staffing establishment that is declining and this is because as a result of those constraints that were mentioned earlier, in terms of fiscal constraints and the information we receive from Treasury.”

Dimpane explained that SAPS management was in the process of recruiting more officers: “For this year, we had Project 10,000 that was launched...”

Police management has highlighted that interprovincial migration, particularly to Gauteng and the Western Cape, further puts pressure on resources in these provinces.