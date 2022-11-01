Rand Water refutes Phalatse's claims that it failed to maintain infrastructure

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that the utility's inability to maintain and repair electric infrastructure had affected its capacity to supply the city with water.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has refuted claims made by Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse suggesting that the utility had failed to maintain its water infrastructure.

Rand Water's Makenosi Maroo said that Phalatse's statements were false and the utility had set up plans to invest in infrasturcture repairs.

"Rand Water is on record that we have been upgrading, that we have been maintaining our infrastructure. To Joburg Water, we are supplying an average of 1.5 million litres per day, so if our infrastructure was not in line or wasn't maintained, we would not be able to supply this amount of water per day."

Residents in various metros in Gauteng have been struggling with water supply for weeks, as Rand Water tries to avoid a complete systems crash.

It therefore implemented stage 2 water restrictions as it battles to meet the demands of residents in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.