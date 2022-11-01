Questions raised about Buthelezi's exclusion from King Misuzulu's gala dinner

Dignitaries gathered at the Durban ICC on Saturday for the gala dinner. Former President Jacob Zuma and King Mswati III of Swaziland were part of those who dinned with King Misuzulu. Eyewitness News has learned that an invitation was not extended to Buthelezi.

DURBAN - Questions have been raised about why Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was not invited to attend King Misuzulu’s gala dinner on the night of his official coronation.

The king’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, said that the event was organised by government.

"I choose not to say anything about the prince being invited or not, because myself, also as the king’s spokesperson, i was not invited to that dinner, so I don’t have to ask why because people who were organising knew what they were doing."

Meanwhile, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa, who refused to comment on the issue, told Eyewitness News that he was invited at short notice but did not go.

"I just felt that well, this is very unfair to get an invitation on Friday evening for a gala dinner the following day."



Attempts to get comment from the provincial government were unsuccessful.

At the same time, Prince Buthelezi is set to brief the media later on Tuesday.

