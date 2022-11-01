Public sector wage talks to continue in bid to avoid strike

The government is meeting with four key unions at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council in the hope of breaking the deadlock.

JOHANNESBURG - Public sector wage talks are set to continue on Tuesday to try and find common ground and ultimately avoid a strike in the sector.

Unions are against the government's decision to unilaterally implement a 3% increase.

Spokesperson for Nehawu, Lwazi Nkolonzi, says they want to give talks a chance.

"Failure for that to happen will, of course, see the way forward which will ultimately lead to a certificate being issued for striking but we are not there at the moment. We are taking this one step at a time."