Police question eight staff members after Davidos' son drowns in their pool

The three-year-old, Ifeanyi Adeleke, reportedly drowned in his parent's swimming pool at their home in Lagos.

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian police took eight staff members in for questioning following the death of award-winning singer Davido's son on Monday, according to the BBC.

The three-year-old, Ifeanyi Adeleke, reportedly drowned in his parent's swimming pool at their home in Lagos.

The BBC reports that a staff member working for the Nigerian superstar and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, called the police at 21:00 GMT on Monday.

"We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death," said Nigerian police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin to BBC.

"His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night."

The couple has yet to speak out about their son's death.