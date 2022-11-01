Nkoana-Mashabane: Govt establishes bill to set up GBVF council by Feb 2023

The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said the council, which will work with civil society organisations, will ensure a coordinated response to GBVF.

JOHANNESBURG - The government has established a bill that will allow it to set up a national council of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by the end of February next year.

Nkoana-Mashabane was addressing the second presidential summit on GBVF in Midrand on Tuesday.

The theme of the summit is “Accountability, Acceleration and Amplification”.

She said the bill to pass the council will be tabled in Parliament soon: “Parliament is going to adopt it the way that it adopts all other bills. We have our national speaker with us here in the house today.”