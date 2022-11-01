MPs clean up CT canal to highlight plastic pollution

The initiative is part of an awareness campaign to highlight pollution caused by single-use plastics.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on environment, forestry and fisheries took part in a clean-up operation in Bokmakierie in Cape Town on Monday.

Committee chairperson, Faith Muthambi, says this project will be rolled out in the respective constituencies...

"The Department of Trade and Industry and Competition is now busy with the formulation of a plastic masterplan. They are doing that in order to balance between the environment and the socio-economy aspect of it because they are saying if we ban plastic then there are some people that are likely to lose their jobs."

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Dave Bryant said that they were hoping to establish a committee that would look at legislation that could be implemented to prevent plastic waste from being dumped in the open.

"If you look at the amount of waste that we are taking out of this canal, from what I'm told this canal gets cleaned on a regular basis but the dumping that ends up coming out in the canal consists mainly of types of plastic - a lot of plastics bags."

