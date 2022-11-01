Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry to resume hearing evidence from witnesses

The committee will on Tuesday will hear evidence from Cornelius van der Merwe, a senior manager for legal services in the Office of the Public Protector, as it wraps up questioning witnesses.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will continue its business on Tuesday morning, after denying her earlier adjournment request.

The committee will on Tuesday will hear evidence from Cornelius van der Merwe, a senior manager for legal services in the Office of the Public Protector, as it wraps up questioning witnesses.

Last week, Mkhwebane pleaded with the committee to give her time to consult her legal team after their walkout, but the committee gave her until Monday.

Mkhwebane was left to fend for herself on Friday as she faced MPs on her own, after her legal team led by Advocate Dali Mpofu walked out of proceedings in protest.

They claimed that the committee was illegal after denying Mkhwebane an adjournment application.

The committee also earlier dismissed Mkhwebane’s recusal applications for the chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, evidence leader Nazreen Bawa and Democratic Alliance (DA) committee member, Kevin Mileham, who she accuses of bias.

On Friday, Mkhwebane requested to be given “time and space” to deal with the issue of her legal team and thereafter to communicate the outcome of her discussions with her current legal team.

She said that failing which, and only as a last resort, she would seek the services of a new legal team.

Mkhwebane is expected to provide further details to the committee on Tuesday and indicate whether she will continue with the same legal team or require the services of new counsel.