Mkhwebane accuses impeachment inquiry of being hostile, abusive

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office of being "hostile" and "abusive".

She's even compared it to gender-based violence as she addressed the inquiry after its refusal to grant her more time to consult on her legal representation following last week's walkout by her attorneys and counsel.

The inquiry on Tuesday heard evidence from its final witness.

Mkhwebane’s confirmed to the inquiry that her legal team had not withdrawn despite their walkout last week.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane accused committee member Kevin Mileham and the committee of abusing her.

“And the very same person who I am not comfortable to sit here and be subjected to you and the chairperson. I mean today the President is dealing with the issue of GBV. It’s like you are subjecting me to stay in an abusive relationship with yourselves.”

Mileham objected to the GBV comparison: “I have not abused the public protector in any way. And to accuse me or to liken the question we have asked to GBV is absolutely untenable.”

While some members came to her defence calling for an adjournment, the committee continued with its final witness Cornelius van der Merwe, the head of legal services in the Office of the Public Protector.