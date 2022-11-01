Man linked to girlfriend's murder in Belhar set to appear in court

Mikhail Pheko's court appearance comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts the second Presidential Summit on Gender-based Violence and Femicide in Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in yet another gender-based violence crime that recently rocked the Cape Town community of Belhar is due back in the dock on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mikhail Pheko is expected to apply for bail when he appears in the Bellville Magistrates Court today.

He's been in custody at Pollsmoor prison since his arrest in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Lauren Kennedy.

The woman was walking their child to school when she got shot in Belhar last month. She was shot in the head.