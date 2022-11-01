Legal team has not withdrawn its services, Mkhwebane tells impeachment inquiry

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane told the inquiry on Tuesday that last week's walk out was not a withdrawal.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that her legal team had not withdrawn its services and just merely walked out of proceedings last week.

But MPs want answers and have called for her to explain her legal team’s decision to abandon the proceedings in protest.

Mkhwebane has also accused members of the Section 194 committee and the media of being “hostile” towards her.

The Public Protector returned to face the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Tuesday with her attorneys present.

Last week, she didn’t rule out getting a new legal team but requested to be given time to consult

She told the inquiry on Tuesday that the walk out was not a withdrawal.

"Accordingly I can now confirm that as reported in the committee last week, they have not withdrawn they are still my attorneys of choice, Seanego Attorneys, and I instructed them to write a separate letter to the committee."

But committee member Doris Dlakude wanted answers on the incident.

"Why did they walk out of this committee last week? That is the part that we do not understand."

Despite calls for an adjournment, the inquiry is expected to continue its business on Tuesday with evidence from senior official Cornelius van der Merwe.