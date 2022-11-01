Lamola: Govt formulates bill that could possibly decriminalise sex work

Gender-based violence activists gathered at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide in Midrand on Tuesday and demanded sex work be decriminalised.

JOHANNESBURG - The government on Tuesday said it is in the process of formulating a bill that could possibly make way for the decriminalisation of sex work in the country.

They said the service is a means of living for thousands of people across the country.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said the bill is expected to be finalised this year: “Before the end of this year, we will have published the bill that will be out for public comment and also going to Parliament where stakeholders will also comment on this specific issue. I do understand the issue of trust that is being raised.”