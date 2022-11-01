It will now cost you R600 to apply for a new passport & R1,200 to replace one

The Home Affairs Department announced last month that for the first time since 2011, it will be increasing the prices of travel documents.

JOHANNESBURG - The price increase for new passports has officially taken effect.

South Africans will now pay R600 for a standard passport and R1,200 for replacing a lost or damaged one.

The department said passport prices were three times cheaper in South Africa than they are in the rest of the world.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said: “We are producing our passports for much higher costs than what customers are paying. So, that is not sustainable. This means that this government is heavily subsidising passport holders who are generally well off and such a subsidy is not extended to ordinary ID applicants, the majority of whom are generally poor.”