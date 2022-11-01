'I'm not going to quit' - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse

She says she will only leave office if due processes to table a motion of no confidence against her are adequately followed.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid a looming motion of no confidence against her, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says she will not call it quits and neither will she give the mayoral position to the African National Congress (ANC).

Phalatse has secured her stay in office after the council meeting expected to see a vote of no confidence against her was withdrawn.

The mayor says her term in office has not yet ended and sees no reason to not resign or give up the mayoral seat.

This comes after multiple failed attempts from opposition parties in council to have her booted.

She says she has not failed in her mandate to deliver services to residents.

"I've made a commitment to our residents that I will stay committed to them and I stand by that commitment. So, no, I'm not going to quit," Phalatse said.

The mayor has received backlash from parties in the council in her fight against the ANC's attempt to grab administrative power in the city.