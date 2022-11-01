'I don't trust govt security': Margaret Skosana opens up on traumatic abduction

Margaret Skosana, a wheelchair-bound Mpumalanga municipal manager, had a traumatic experience when she was kidnapped for a week.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Nkangala District Municipality municipal manager, Margaret Skosana, about her traumatic experience.

Skosana was kidnapped and held hostage for a week .

Her abductors said the reason for this was because she had enemies.



Skosana’s abductors posed as police officers and told her they were arresting her.

She said she was initially suspicious of them as they were wearing police masks and gloves, and she very quickly realised she was in danger.

Skosana said the kidnappers blindfolded her before moving her to the house where she would be held captive, but they did not physically harm her in any way, other than forcing her to drink something to make her drowsy.

The first night when we had to leave to the new home, they forced us to drink a lot of Allergex. I think the intention was just to get us drowsy so that we could sleep. Margaret Skosana, Municipal manager: Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga

According to Skosana, one of the most difficult parts of this experience was that her abductors did not bring her wheelchair along, which meant she would have to call them to carry her if she needed to use the bathroom.

When they were dropping the car, I begged them and said I am in a wheelchair, you are leaving my wheelchair there, please bring it with… I kept screaming to them to bring my wheelchair, but I guess to them it was not a priority. Margaret Skosana, Municipal manager: Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga

She said she was feared for her life because she did not know what was coming next and just hoped they would release her at some point.

Skosana said she was told by one of her abductors that she was in this position because she had enemies, but she does not want to speculate as to the reason until the investigations have proceeded.

We hope that the law will really take its course and we will know the real intention of what has happened to us, what the motive is. Margaret Skosana, Municipal manager: Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga

Following her ordeal, Skosana said that she is traumatised and even going to the police station after she was released, she was terrified she would be taken again.

It has affected me so deeply. I do not trust our government security, I do not trust the police now. Margaret Skosana, Municipal manager: Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga

