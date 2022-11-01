Finetown mass shooting: Families say they have lost future leaders

Seven people died and four are fighting for their lives following an attack on street vendors on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Families who lost relatives in the Finetown mass shooting say they lost future leaders who could have eradicated the poverty in their community.

Two of the victims were shot while they were sitting in a parked car outside their home while two siblings were shot at a stall where they sold chicken feet.

On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Finetown.

Finetown is an underdeveloped township in the south of Gauteng with most roads still covered in gravel and residents heavily dependent on neighbouring Ennerdale for services like clinics and police stations.

Many told Police Minister Bheki Cele that the young people who were killed on Saturday were a beacon of hope for this community.

Thabang Kose (22), a breadwinner, sold chicken feet in order to support his family.

Together with his sister Pinky, they also ran a local football club through which Thabang hoped he would be spotted by a bigger club.

Their sister-in-law Makopano said the loss they have suffered cannot be put into words.

“The pain is indescribable; we still cannot believe them because we were just with them the other day.”

Community members said they do not know how they will be able to attend each funeral to show their love and support to the bereaved.