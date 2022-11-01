Finetown mass shooting a black mark on police work done over weekend - Cele

The minister visited the area on Monday following the murder of seven people and the wounding of four others when a group of men attacked local street vendors.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has described the mass shooting in Finetown at the weekend as a black spot in what was a weekend of successful policing.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that they had put together a team of specialist police officers as the hunt for criminals continued.

The attack in Finetown came after the national joint operational and intelligence structure assured South Africans that their safety and security was a top priority and that a safer festive season campaign had been launched earlier this month.

Minister Cele said that it should be considered that this was the weekend when South Africa was also warned of a terror threat in Sandton.

"There was a red alert made by those Americans. Almost every event in the Republic of South Africa went accordingly, without fail and I agree that this was a black dot on the white sheet of the work that we have done," Cele said.

Cele has promised the people of Finetown a mobile police station in the next week.

He has also promised the deployment of members of the tactical response team, Amaberete, who are known for their forceful policing.