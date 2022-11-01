FF Plus pleased with delay in tabling of no-confidence motion against Phalatse

The chairperson of the coalition technical committee Corne Mulder said this gave them more time to lobby other political parties to thwart any attempts to remove their multi-party government from power.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in the City of Joburg said on Tuesday it was elated about a delay in the tabling of a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

It's understood that council speaker Colleen Makhubele convened a programming committee meeting last Friday - where she informed members that a motion of no confidence dated 28 August would be brought to the council for voting at an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday.

However, the DA's legal team threatened Makhubele with legal action, saying the motion was previously brought before the council and its tabling was recently declared unlawful by the Johannesburg High Court.

The African National Congress (ANC) expressed confidence about having enough numbers to topple the DA-led coalition in the City of Joburg.

FF Plus’ Mulder said the ANC and its partners should tread with caution: “The last thing that the ANC should do is think that the parties that voted with them the last time around would all be just happy for whatever they come [with] in future… maybe they are talking to some of them at the moment already.”

Phalatse is likely to last beyond this week as Joburg mayor.

However, those opposed to her said they would eventually find a way to ensure that a legally-compliant motion of no confidence is eventually brought to the council.