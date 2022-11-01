Eskom announces stage 1 and 2 load shedding this week

The power utility said: “Stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented on a daily basis at 16:00 - 05:00 until Friday. Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented daily at 05:00 – 16:00 until Friday.”

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Tuesday announced that it will implement stage 1 and 2 load shedding this week.

The power utility said: “Stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented on a daily basis at 16:00 - 05:00 until Friday. Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented daily at 05:00 – 16:00 until Friday.”

Eskom also said the increase in load shedding was mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves and the delay in returning four generating units to service - while many running units were operating at reduced capacity due to technical faults.

“The delay in the return of two generating units at Camden, one unit each at Kendal and Matimba power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages. We currently have 3,945MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,499MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom.