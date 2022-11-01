DA encourages CT residents to participate in District 6 social housing process

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is urging residents to take part in the City of Cape Town's public participation process for the release of land for social housing in District Six.

Western Cape spokesperson on Human Settlements, Matlhodi Maseko, says the District Six fruit and vegetable site will now be available for sale for the construction of 150 social houses by private developers.

She says the proposed development will significantly impact those who earn between R1,850 and R22,000 per month.

"It will provide them with the dignity of home ownership. The DA urges residence to take part to ensure that their voices are heard in this groundbreaking initiative."