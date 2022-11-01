Carr comes full circle with return to the Bulls

Carr returns to Loftus Versfeld, where he had previously spent a year playing for the Bulls, on a deal that runs from 1 November 2022 through to June 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls have made a massive signing in the form of Springbok loose forward Nizaam Carr.

Carr returns to Loftus Versfeld, where he had previously spent a year playing for the Bulls, on a deal that runs from 1 November 2022 through to June 2024.

The move brings an end to a successful second stint in the United Kingdom with Coventry-based club, Wasps, where he made a total of 74 appearances, scoring 15 tries during his stay with the English Premiership side.

The 31-year-old Carr brings an impressive array of skills and experience, having made more than 245 senior club appearances with an additional five caps for the Springboks, the last of which came in 2016.

“I have obviously had a few offers but what came to mind for me was the culture at the Bulls and the obvious quality of coaches that really have made me feel welcome already. Because I have worked with the Bulls, I was comfortable and confident in making the decision because I know what I am going to work with, so this is a full circle moment for me,” Carr said

Carr is pleased to have landed on his feet so soon after the Wasps went out of business in October. A total of 167 staff and players lost their jobs after the club went into administration and were suspended and relegated from the league.

The former Stormers captain is looking forward to working with Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White, who he says helped to make him a better player.

“Who wouldn’t want to work with such a great coach? So to be involved with his setup again, be part of a mindset that is brilliant, is exciting, I am really happy to be here again. Any team partaking in this competition wants to bring silverware home and for me, it is no different, I am coming with a lot of ambition. Winning the United Rugby Championship is a box I want to tick and I will do my best to help bring back the United Rugby Championship trophy to Pretoria,” Carr added.