Buthelezi: Senior royal family members also excluded from King’s gala dinner

It also appears that some of the king’s siblings were also not invited to attend the event at the weekend.

DURBAN - Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he was excluded from King Misuzulu’s gala dinner due to what he terms a political vendetta against him.

It also appears that some of the king’s siblings were also not invited to attend the event at the weekend.

Buthelezi said his exclusion from King Misuzulu’s dinner was deliberate.

The dinner took place on the night of the king’s coronation, but Buthelezi said he had no clue about it and neither did his son who served in the coronation committee as the deputy chairperson.

The prince alleged politics were at play: “Mr [Sihle] Zikalala as premier accused us of marshalling into the royal family as IFP [Inkatha Freedom Party]. Mr Ntuli [former KZN ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli] did the same, then you must understand why I was not invited to the dinner.”

He said some of the king’s senior siblings also didn’t crack the nod: “His Majesty King Misuzulu, his own mother’s children were not invited to the dinner. In fact, the most senior of them after Misuzulu, Princess Ntandoyesizwe reported to me that I should know that they, too, had not been invited.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Mswati III of eSwatini were guest speakers at the gala dinner.