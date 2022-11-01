Big parties with coalitions need to exercise greater humility - Corné Mulder

One year on, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is struggling to hold on to power in Gauteng’s three metros of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - With efforts by the African National Congress (ANC) to remove coalition governments in Gauteng, opposition parties are now relooking at their strategies to stay in power.

The coalition government in Ekurhuleni has lost power and there are efforts to do the same in Johannesburg.

Chairperson of the coalition technical committee, Corné Mulder, says the key lesson in managing multi-party governments learnt so far is that the bigger parties within the coalition need to exercise a greater amount of humility.

One year on, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is struggling to hold on to power in Gauteng’s three metros of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

While it managed to install its mayors following last year’s local government elections, last week a no-confidence motion was successfully passed against Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse recently got back into office after a court declared a motion of no confidence against her invalid.

However, more than half of the councillors in the City of Joburg had voted in favour of her removal, signalling a loss in numbers for the DA-led coalition.

And the fate of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams lies in the pending outcome of an unsolicited tender investigation launched against him after ActionSA – a DA coalition partner - laid a complaint.

Mulder said that the DA needed to self-introspect.

"You should demonstrate the power-sharing and that all the parties can experience that and can see that and don't feel alienated and I think that's a lesson that we can all learn, the bigger parties more so."

Mulder has cautioned that the DA should realise that it had the most to lose in the collapse of coalition governments in Gauteng as it was the bigger party.