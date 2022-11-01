Agri SA: Wednesday fuel price hike likely to impact food prices

The Energy Department confirmed that the petrol price will increase by 51 cents per litre and diesel by R1.43 cents for the month of November.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of fuel goes up at midnight.

The Energy Department confirmed that the petrol price will increase by 51 cents per litre and diesel by R1.43 cents for the month of November.

Meanwhile, the agriculture body, Agri SA said this increase would have an impact on farmers, as they entered the planting season.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise in South Africa as the cost of oil goes up globally.

This will be the seventh time that the price of diesel has gone up this year - with the country seeing a hefty R2.37 hike in July.

Agri SA's Kulani Siweya said this increase would pose a challenge to farmers as demand for diesel in the sector was higher during the planting season.

Siweya said they were optimistic that the situation will get better as time goes by.

As the country continues to deal with load shedding and water restrictions, this petrol and diesel price increase could have an impact on food prices as well.