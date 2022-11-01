After record ton, Titans' teen Brevis in no rush for Proteas call

Dewald Brevis blasted 13 boundaries and 13 sixes on his way to making 162 – the highest-ever T20 score by a South African and the fifth-fastest century in the format’s history as he reached the 100 mark off 35 balls, in the CSA T20 Challenge win over the Knights.

JOHANNESBURG - Titans teenage batting prodigy Dewald Brevis smashed his way into the record books with a blistering century against the Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom.

Brevis blasted 13 boundaries and 13 sixes on his way to making 162 – the highest ever T20 score by a South African - and the fifth fastest century in the format’s history as he reached the 100 mark off 35 balls.

Brevis (19) was ably supported by fellow opener Jiveshan Pillay, who hit 52 off 45 balls, and Donavon Ferreira, who added 33 off 15, as the Titans posted 271/3 in their 20 overs.

“I’m true to my game, how I play and my strengths. I’ll always be true to that. For instance, today, I was true to my strengths and I just keep doing that, ball-by-ball, and staying in the moment.” Brevis said.

In reply, the Knights made a valiant attempt to reach the target as they fell short on 230/9 to lose by 41 runs. Brevis was in equally fine form in the outfield as he took a superb, acrobatic catch on the boundary off the bowling of Simon Harmer to dismiss Jacques Snyman. He capped off his man-of-the-match performance by taking the wicket of Gerald Coetzee with his leg spinners.

The devastating Brevis innings received plenty of reaction online with many fans, along with past and present players, including AB de Villiers - who Brevis is often compared to - in awe of the performance.

There have been calls for Brevis to be included in the Proteas squad but the player has chosen to remain calm and keep focused on where he is playing at the moment.

“I think what’s important is that this is the next stepping stone. I believe that the people in control, they know the best and everything works out as it should. This [CSA T20 Challenge] is where I have to be, I have to do this, it’s part of my journey. I just believe everything works out as it should.” Said Brevis.