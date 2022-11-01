8 alleged drug smugglers appear in Belville court following R40m cocaine bust

In June last year, the driver of a bakkie, pulling a trailer and boat was arrested on the N1 in Pretoria with drugs concealed inside the hull of the ski boat.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight alleged drug smugglers on Tuesday appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court in connection with a R400 million cocaine bust.

In June last year, the driver of a bakkie, pulling a trailer and boat was arrested on the N1 in Pretoria with drugs concealed inside the hull of the ski boat.

On Tuesday morning, a further eight suspects were taken into custody after handing themselves over to the Hawks.

They’ve been identified as alleged members of an international drug trafficking organisation suspected of smuggling cocaine between South Africa and Brazil.

The Hawks's Katlego Mogale said: “A bakkie, trailer, Rubber Duck, three boats, with a combined value of more than R18.6 million were seized and cash that was seized from the suspects has been forfeited to the state..."

She added that an alleged kingpin is also sought in Belgium.