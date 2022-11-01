The SPCA has taken two husky dogs from their owner following the killing of 19 African penguins by the off-leash dogs.

Clarence Ford interviewed Barbara Friedman about this trending story.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has removed two husky dogs from a home in Simon’s Town following the killing of 19 African penguins by the off-leash dogs over the weekend.

A jogger found the dying penguins on Seaforth Beach and alerted the SPCA.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds confirmed that dog bites caused the endangered birds’ death.

An eyewitness of the incident provided a written statement under oath.

The eyewitness followed the dogs home and reported the attacks to the authorities.

“The SPCA will ensure that justice is served for these penguins, who suffered a traumatic death because of irresponsible dog owners,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

“We don’t believe that the dogs are to blame but will hold their irresponsible owners accountable.”

A lot of people say you can’t blame the breed… The owners did not walk them properly… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

It’s not the first time that these dogs escape from the property and cause havoc in the area… The owner has an opportunity to put forward representation… Law enforcement will then submit a docket to court for prosecution… In the meantime, the dogs will remain in the care of the SPCA… Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

19 African penguins! It’s a sad day for us… They are highly endangered… Read the signboards! Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 19 African penguins killed by free-roaming huskies in Simon’s Town