US terror alert served its purpose as there was no attack - security expert

Last week, the US embassy sent a terror alert to its citizens about an imminent attack in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - A terrorist expert says the country’s intelligence committees cannot afford to rest on their laurels despite an uneventful weekend.

The alert caused a diplomatic impasse between the US and South Africa’s intelligence agencies, with President Cyril Ramaphosa accusing the American embassy of jumping the gun.

There was a heightened police presence at the Pride march, which was one of the high profile events happening across the country.

The other events included the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium and the coronation of the Zulu king at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Those events took place on the backdrop of a terror alert that was issued last week by the US embassy about an imminent attack on the country.

Terror expert, Jasmine Opperman, said that the terror alert did serve its purpose since there was no attack.

"It is good to see that the intelligence and security forces took the alert seriously. We always have to remember an alert is issued from an intelligence report and heightened security measures were implemented."

Opperman said that the controversy around the terror alert had raised questions regarding South Africa’s vulnerability to terrorist acts.

"We cannot constantly rely on foreign governments warning us about imminent threats, our services need to be in a place to issue credible warnings to direct deployment."

So far, South African authorities have not reported on any incidents taking place over the weekend.