Soweto commuters protest in Dobsonville over Putco ticketing system

Putco says they appear to be unhappy with the new ticketing system.

FILE: Putco buses. Picture: Facebook.
31 October 2022 07:59

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto commuters are protesting at bus stations in Dobsonville, blocking off all major transport routes.

The protest is affecting those trying to get to work.

Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu: "It has not been working the way it is supposed to be, so passengers are frustrated. Currently, there is a protest by commuters and their commuter forums."

