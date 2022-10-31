Soweto commuters protest in Dobsonville over Putco ticketing system

Putco says they appear to be unhappy with the new ticketing system.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto commuters are protesting at bus stations in Dobsonville, blocking off all major transport routes.

The protest is affecting those trying to get to work.

Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu: "It has not been working the way it is supposed to be, so passengers are frustrated. Currently, there is a protest by commuters and their commuter forums."