Ramaphosa: Qualified, competent people must be appointed to public service ranks

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government must ensure that only qualified and competent people must be appointed to the ranks of the public service.

He said the state capture commission detailed how state organs were weakened and how unqualified people were appointed to key organs of the State to push certain interests.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said South Africa must now build a public service that is both "ethical and driven by merit".

Ramaphosa said people who are unfit or unwilling to serve the public should make way for those who are dedicated and capable.

He said they will be introducing competency assessments as part of new requirements for entry into the public service.

Ramaphosa said the new national framework to professionalise the public sector was made public last week adding that it would be applied across all spheres of government from local councils to state-owned entities.

He said the framework would also help reduce the “undue pressure” placed on director generals and CEOs of state entities to carry out unlawful instructions, break public procurement rules or favour certain private sector interests, as it happened during state capture.

Ramaphosa said in the framework, new contracts of directors-general and provincial heads of departments would immediately be guaranteed for five years subject to performance reviews.